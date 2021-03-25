Partners March 25, 2021
Shop and Save with This Week’s ‘Joyus Boutique’ Deals!
Give yourself a spring refresh with this week’s “Joyus Boutique” deals!
Start your spring cleaning off strong with brand-new bed sheets! These Bamboo 4-Piece Lavender Scented Sheets are super breathable, eco-friendly, and wrinkle-free so they always look fabulous! Then we move to the kitchen with the Sukasu Osami Knives set — fantastic for precise slicing and dicing. Last, but certainly not least, refresh your skincare routine with the “Spin for Perfect Skin” for a complete, full body exfoliation to help skin appear smoother!
Sadie Murray tells “Extra” all about these deals. Check it out!
All products are available for a limited time at Joyus.com/ExtraTV. Happy shopping!