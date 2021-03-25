Is Teresa Giudice Ready to Marry BF Luis Ruelas?

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice can see a serious future with boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

Teresa and Luis only made it Instagram official three months ago, but can she see herself marrying Luis?

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice said, “I mean, you know, I feel it, so we’ll see what happens.”

Luis has also connected with her ex-husband Joe Giudice. She shared, “They’ve talked over the phone. Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him, which I thought was the most amazing thing ever. He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he’s not trying to take his place or anything.”

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce in September.

As for what she loves about her beau, Giudice revealed, “With Luis, he’s very open, he gets me to open up, and, like, I know exactly what he’s feeling. He expresses his feelings.”

She noted that they both crave “a lot of attention.”