Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Make It Instagram Official!

Reality star Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas just took their relationship to the next level… their relationship is now Instagram official!

Teresa doubled down with two photos of the couple, the first one a cozy pic of the pair with the caption, “❣️The BEST thing that came out of 2020 ❣️”

In the second pic, the pair poses in formalwear in front of a large Christmas tree. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wrote, “It’s OFFICIAL.”

Teresa and Louie sparked romance rumors last month when they were spotted at a football game.

According to his company bio, Ruelas is the co-founder and executive vice president of business development for Digital Media Solutions. The profile brought attention to his “avid philanthropy,” adding, “His extensive entrepreneurship experience, hustler mentality and competitive spirit culminate with his love of family and passion for community. A father of two sons, Luis spends a great deal of time advocating for children with special needs with a particular focus on Autism given his son's condition.”

The relationship comes months after Teresa finalized her divorce with Joe Giudice, who was deported to Italy in 2019 after serving time in prison.