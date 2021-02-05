Report: Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Split

Getty Images

“Claw” actress Karrueche Tran and former NFL star Victor Cruz have reportedly called it quits after three years together.

A source told E! News, “Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers. There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately."

“They will always wish the best for each other,” the insider continued.

The two have been subject to split rumors since they haven’t posted about each other in a while.

Tran hasn’t posted about Cruz since November when she wished him a happy birthday. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE! I LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️.”

Cruz hasn’t posted about Tran since last May for her birthday. He gushed, “Just taking a moment to wish my baby a Happy Birthday. Your humility, intelligence, patience and selflessness are just a few qualities that made me fall in love with you. Enjoy your special day and I can’t wait to spend 100 more birthdays together. Preferably next to each other and out of quarantine lol. Love you. 😘🕺🏾💙.”

Last year, Cruz opened up about being apart during the COVID-19 pandemic. He told E! News’ Jason Kennedy, “We're literally on the phone all the time. It's given us a lot of time to talk, obviously, and to just dig deeper and just get to know each other more and just find new things out."

As for how they kept their relationship strong while being on opposite coasts, Victor said, “Every day I'm like, 'Well, tell me something you've probably never told me before.’ Now, we're forced every day to have these conversations and some are deeper than others… I'm happy about this time in that regard."

Just days before the split news broke, Cruz revealed that he had “a bit of a breakdown” during the pandemic. He explained to Page Six, “Just mentally, you kind of go through these phases of, like, indecisiveness and… ‘What’s the future going to look like?'”