Golden Globes Honor Chadwick Boseman with Posthumous Nomination, Plus: Who Made History?

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson were up early today to announce this year’s Golden Globe nominees!

The nominations included some history-making moments, as well as a nod to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who died in August after secretly battling cancer, received a posthumous nomination for his final performance, as trumpet player Levee in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

After the announcement, Henson told “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst, “I'm just grateful that I heard Chadwick's name… His work is still inspiring. He lives on, still.”

Meanwhile, Netflix dominated the nominations, with 42 total — 22 for film and 20 for television.

“The Crown” nabbed the most TV nods overall with six, including Best Television Series — Drama and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama nods for Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth, and Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana. Supporting actresses Gillian Anderson, who stepped in as Margaret Thatcher, and Helena Bonham-Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, will also face off.

“Mank," directed by David Fincher, had the most nominations in the film category, with six. The movie centers on Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), the screenwriter behind Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane."

The movie is up for Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Director, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Oldman, and Best Performance by an Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture for Amanda Seyfried, among other honors.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Ozark,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and other Netflix projects also received nominations.

The Best Director — Motion Picture category is getting attention, too, with Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) the first woman of Asian descent to receive a nod.

Not only that, for the first time in history, three women were nominated. Chloé, Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) will compete with Fincher (“Mank”) and Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”).

Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” takes viewers back to a fictionalized 1964 meeting between Black icons Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel. She previously told “Extra,” “I really hope that the audience receives the film the way the critics so far have been receiving the film, because in many ways… there is a hope that people leave this film and it’s a call to action.”

