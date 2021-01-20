Take the Stress Out of Cooking with HelloFresh, Plus: Win 1-Month Free!

Say hello to your new culinary secret, HelloFresh! Simply choose from 23+ delicious recipes offered each week and HelloFresh will deliver the ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes. Whether you are a vegetarian, on a low-calorie diet, or looking for something quick and easy or family-friendly, HelloFresh gives you the flexibility to select meals depending on your dietary preferences, schedule, and household size.

Plus, your delivery will show up on the day of your choosing!

Celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Mandy Moore and some of our favorite Bachelor Nation stars rely on HelloFresh’s weekly menu, which includes breakfast, quick lunches, dinners, desserts, and more.

Jessica Alba says her kids are actually the ones who pick out their weekly HelloFresh meals. Take a look!

Head to HelloFresh.com to find recipes best fit for your lifestyle.

Right now, “Extra” is hooking up five lucky winners with one free month of HelloFresh! Enter below for a chance to win.