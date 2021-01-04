Insider Info on Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes

Two months after his passing, Alex Trebek’s final episodes on “Jeopardy!” are set to air this week.

Trebek’s last five episodes as host of the iconic show will begin airing Monday night.

His episodes were originally scheduled to air during Christmas week, but were ultimately pushed back.

According to a statement from Sony Pictures Television, Trebek will be honored with a “a special tribute to the life and work of the man who captained America’s Favorite Quiz Show with skill, style, and sophistication for 36+ years” following Friday’s episode.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, who opened up about Trebek’s final tapings.

He shared, “We had no idea it was his last show. There was just something special in the air.”

Alex will reportedly sign off his final show with a heartfelt message to fans, saying, “Until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

Legendary “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings has been stepping in as interim host. Weeks ago, he told Jenn, “Alex loved “Jeopardy!” He didn’t want it to end with him and they just needed somebody in the chair right now, and I’m happy to help out.”

Due to their close relationship, did Ken have an idea who Alex wanted to replace him as “Jeopardy!” host? Jennings said, “He was always the model of neutrality about that.”

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons, from 1984-2020.