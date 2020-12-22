‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Who Did Tayshia Adams Choose?

ABC

Did Tayshia Adams choose Ivan, Ben, or Zac on the Season 16 finale of “The Bachelorette”?

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

It turns out Tayshia’s soul mate is Zac Clark!

After breaking things off with Ivan and Ben, it was time for the swoonworthy proposal.

He told her, “From our first kiss to riding the Ferris wheel to meeting each other’s families, nothing has ever felt so right my entire life. You’ve helped me experience the love that I didn’t know existed and you’ve made me smile more than anyone has ever made me smile. I love you, Tayshia.”

Adams gushed, “There was one point in my life where I thought I would never get married because of all of the pain and the heartbreak that I’ve been through. I hit absolute rock bottom and I know that I told you that I love you but, sorry, it’s more than that. It’s this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe that there doesn’t need to be flaws and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away.”

She continued, “I’m truly looking at my heart and yes, it is real. And I want to make more traditions and jump into fountains all over the world with you. I’m ready to hail a taxi. And I’m ready to start a life with you. But also, I love you, Zac Clark, and I’ll do absolutely anything to keep that huge smile on your face, because you do everything to keep a huge smile on mine.”

Zac told her, “I’m going to choose you forever,” before proposing with a gorgeous emerald cut engagement ring from Neil Lane. It was a yes for Tayshia, who told him, “You’re mine.”