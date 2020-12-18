Straight Talk Wireless & Amber Riley Celebrate Holiday Deals with ‘O Shopping Spree’ Carol

Getty Images

Deals so great, Straight Talk Wireless had to make a carol about it!

Straight Talk teamed up with singer and actress Amber Riley this holiday season to create a remixed version of a holiday carol called “O Shopping Spree” to help you get in the spirit and celebrate Straight Talk’s deals, which can help save you money as you wrap up your holiday shopping.

“Extra” caught up with Amber to talk about her recent engagement and reminisce about her days on the hit comedy-drama series “Glee.”

Of course, we got the scoop on the “O Shopping Spree” carol and Straight Talk’s deals — including the Samsung Galaxy A21 for only $99 and the $65 Platinum Unlimited plan, which comes with unlimited talk, text, data, and Mobile Protect™ to guard your phone against spilled holiday drinks or the inevitable phone drop. Check it out!

Starting today, check out “O Shopping Spree” by visiting Straight Talk’s YouTube channel, as well as Amber’s social channels.

For more information and ways to save this holiday season with Straight Talk Wireless, visit StraightTalk.com.