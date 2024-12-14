'Extra's' A-List Last-Minute Gifts!

Christmas is just a little over a week away, and we’ve got a gift guide for those of you who have waited until the last minute!

Dolly Parton is one of the most generous gift givers around! And she sure loves to gift fragrances to those near and dear to her. And Tom Cruise is famous for the coconut cake that he sends to his friends, family and colleagues. And Brooke Shields thinks you can never go wrong with a luxe, scented candle.

With Christmas right around the corner, we’ve rounded-up our top celeb-inspired picks to help you finish off your last-minute holiday gifts!

Eva Longoria likes to give a personal gift, like a piece of jewelry with meaning, a gift with the recipient’s initials, or anything tailored to the recipient’s taste. This tote would be great for any beach-goer, gardener, or student.

Who doesn’t love a good spa treatment, especially when you don’t have to leave the comfort of your own home! This neck and back massager is sure to help all the holiday stress melt away!

Speaking of spa treatments, these shower steamers can transform your everyday shower into an ultra luxe, relaxing experience. A great gift for any busy mom on your list!

Brooke Shields would approve of this Voluspa candle as a gift, or to keep for yourself! Its beautiful jar is a decoration in and of itself, and the candle smells like a Christmas tree!

A dust buster may be old school, but it’s a GREAT gift for that person in your life who loves to keep things clean! Spills don’t stand a chance, neither does pet hair.

Michael Strahan approves of a percussion massager as a gift for anyone on your list, not just the professional athletes! These can help with workout recovery, pain relief and more.

Selena Gomez has a beauty empire with her Rare Beauty brand, and she certainly is an expert at all things makeup, and everyone who loves makeup, knows the mirror for application makes all the difference. This magnified, illuminated makeup mirror makes a fantastic gift for the beauty lover who has everything.

Need a gift under $20 for a work or family gift exchange? Look no further than this Eddie Bauer throw blanket. It’s cozy and comes in 4 different colors!

Eva Mendes calls her sleep machine a “life-saver”! Once you introduce a sound machine into your sleep routine, you won’t go back. And having one that’s portable to take with you is a game changer, so this is a great gift for the traveler on your list!

And Burt’s Bees counts Lily Collins among a slew of its celeb fans, and this 4-Pack of their famous lip balm makes a great gift or a last-minute stocking stuffer. Better yet? Give three away and keep one for yourself!