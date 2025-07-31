Hollywood’s Hot Picks of the Month! College Essentials

It’s the time of year when kids are headed back to school – and some are about to leave for college for the first time!

Lebron James, Julie Bowen and Tobey Maguire are all parents of students headed out for their freshman year of college. Getting your kids ready for their first year away from home has a serious to-do list, but here are our hot back-to-school picks to help your kids to be prepared!

Having a backup charger on hand while on campus is a must — this portable charger is an essential for college life!

A wireless keyboard and mouse will make writing papers and taking notes so much easier for your student. Score a great deal on this Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse combo.

Help keep the germs at bay with this trio of hand sanitizers.