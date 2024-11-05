Hollywood Stars Step Out for Their Furry Friends at the Last Chance for Animals Gala

Getty Images

It was a star-studded night at the 40th Annual Last Chance for Animals Gala on October 19, as the celebrities hit the red carpet in support of their furry friends.

“Extra” spoke with the stars about their love of animals and why the cause is so important.

Priscilla Presley told us, “I've been an animal lover ever since I was a little girl. My first dog when I was 5 years old, and I fell in love with that dog.”

“Tomorrowland” actress Britt Robertson shared, “I'm a big animal advocate, maybe more so than humans, so I'm happy to be celebrating.”

One man who has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of all animals is Chris DeRose, who founded the organization in 1984.

According to their website, Last Chance for Animals is an international nonprofit “focused on investigating, exposing, and ending animal exploitation.”

Chris told us, “I never had a dog or cat, so it’s not like a dog, cat issue for me — it is an issue of respect for life.”

One of his groundbreaking accomplishments is the historic ban on the dog meat trade in South Korea. The landmark bill was passed in January 2024.