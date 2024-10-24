MTV’s ‘Catfish’ Alum Kamie Crawford Partners with Mucinex for No Regrets Campaign

Mucinex

Kamie Crawford, a relationship podcaster and former host of MTV’s “Catfish, is partnering with Mucinex for their No Regrets campaign!

The campaign is all about making good decisions at night so you can have better mornings.

One way to do that is with Mucinex Nightshift medicine. Crawford explained, “What I love about Mucinex Nightshift is that it's a multi-symptom cold-and-flu-relief medicine that you can take at night, so you're going to sleep better at night, and then you'll wake up the next day feeling so much better.”

To encourage consumers to make smarter nighttime decisions, Mucinex’s mascot Mr. Mucus is joining Tinder!

Singles may stumble across his ick-inducing profile of cringey photos and pickup lines.

Kamie pointed out, “I mean, how many times have we swiped on someone or been on a date that we regretted?”

Crawford, however, is at peace with leaving “Catfish.”

She told us, “I have no regrets because I truly feel like the things that I have done I was meant to do.”