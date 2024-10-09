‘Extra’s’ A-list Picks for Prime Big Deal Days

The deals keep coming! “Extra” continued to shop the Prime Big Deal Days. And here are some more A-list picks worth buying - from fashion and beauty to great deals on fitness and tech!

Amazon Echo Dot: Looking for the one device where you can play your favorite music and content? Whether listening to the Taylor Swift playlist, top charting audiobooks, or your favorite podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others, the Amazon Dot is perfect for anyone in your home.

Amazon Fire TV: The one-stop-shop for your entertainment needs: The Amazon Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. You can also stream for free and watch free movies and TV episodes with apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more!

PlayStation 5 Console (slim): Play games inspired by Hollywood hits like Marvel’s “Spiderman,” “The Last of Us,” “Iron Man” and even “SpongeBob Squarepants” with the PlayStation 5 Console (slim), which is a must-have for fun, action packed gaming for the whole family.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: If you’re looking to level up your gaming and streaming experiences, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 AI Cell Phone has immersive screens and impressive graphics.

Oura Ring Gen 3: Spotted on Gwyneth Paltrow, Prince Harry, and Jennifer Aniston, this celeb favorite revolutionary smart ring helps to track your sleep, activity, stress, heart rate and more. Please note, Oura Membership is not sold on Amazon.

Walking Pad Treadmill: Achieve your daily fitness goals while multitasking! Whether walking while watching your favorite show, listening to a podcast, or working on your computer, this is an easy way to keep active and burn extra calories.

The Children’s Place Matching Pajama Sets: Like us, celebs love matching family Pajama sets. And with the holiday around the corner, now is a great time to pick out your set with cute prints like Santa’s Sled, Woodland Animals, Coco Mugs, and more!

The Originals Christmas Specials Collection: A family must-have for the holiday season that includes the beloved classics of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” and “Frosty the Snowman” to get you in the holiday spirit!