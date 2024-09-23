Carly Rae Jepsen & Cole M.G.N. Are Engaged!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Carly Rae Jepsen and music producer Cole M.G.N. are getting married!

Jepsen took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "Very engaged over here 💍❤️."

She included a selfie of the two as she flashed her ring, and another just showing off her new bling. The other photos appear to show the couple enjoying a romantic getaway together.

Julianne Hough sent her best wishes in the comments, writing, “Congratulations gorgeous 💕💕💕” and Bonnie McKee wrote, "Congrats! What a beautiful couple you are! 😍🙌🏻🥰💖"

Carly and Cole were recently paired up by her management for her 2023 album “The Loveliest Time,” and the relationship turned romantic.

They worked together on the single “So Right,” which included a flirty exchange between the two at the beginning of the song.