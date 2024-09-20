‘90 Day Fiancé’s' Loren Brovarnik Has No Regrets About Mommy Makeover (Exclusive)

Instagram

“90 Day Fiancé" star Loren Brovarnik chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about family life with Alexei and their three kids, ages 2, 3, and 4.

Loren reflected on how blessed they have been to get to share their journey with viewers over the years.

“What a ride, what a journey, and how blessed we are and for every person who has followed, unfollowed… whatever it is… we would not be where we are without them and we are so grateful,” she said.

The reality star added, “I really hope that there’s more exciting things to come. I will never say no to the cameras — we know this!”

What keeps them grounded? She explained they “don’t watch” the show.

“Our kids were born on TV. They don’t know that we’re on TV,” Brovarnik explained. “They don’t understand it yet. We don’t do tablets, we don’t have iPads, we don’t do any of that.”

She also opened up about her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery one year ago and said she “couldn’t be happier” and has grown in confidence, despite the critics.

Loren noted that Alexei loves her mommy makeover now, even though he wasn't totally on board initially.

"Alex is so happy," she gushed. "He’s more happy that I got braces than anything. He loves the braces... I'm like, 'You're welcome. I got snatched and braces.'"

She added, "He just likes to see that I’m happy. I was on such a lifestyle journey, change. You know, after I had Ari I was doing dieting and working out and portion controlling, and then when I found out that I had abdominal diastasis and we went through this, but now we're at one year."

Loren continued, "I that year, think I have grown so much as a person, as a mom, as a wife, as a person, as a woman, and I’ve gained confidence. There is nothing to be ashamed of. I’m so happy I did it, point blank. For everybody who calls me selfish for doing it, I couldn’t be happier that I did it.”