Rack Room Shoes Is Helping Students in Need with New Shoes

“Abbott Elementary” brings attention to education and teachers, but now it’s time to shine a light on real-life students!

Just in time for the new school year, Rack Room Shoes is partnering with nonprofit organization Shoes That Fit, which tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America, to give children in need shoes for school.

Since 2007, Rack Room shoes has raised nearly $15 million and provided over 500,000 children with new shoes.