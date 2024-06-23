'Real World' Alum Sarah Becker Dies by Suicide at 52

MTV

Sarah Becker, who appeared on Season 5 of MTV's "The Real World," died earlier this week in Illinois at 52.

TMZ reports her death was a suicide.

Becker was a part of the cast when they were living in Miami.

Friends took to social media to remember her fondly, including Daniel Norton, who wrote, "Sarah Becker was made of pure sunshine… Full of energy and positivity, you couldn’t help but feel her warmth standing in her presence. I am grateful for our adventures and laughs. Big hugs to all the Wildstorm fam!”

“I think Sarah was always one of those people," he went on, "that after you’ve met them, you have a fond memory or a funny story with them in it. Something you can always look back on and share with who you’re with. That was her power.”

She had reportedly struggled with mental health issues, had been in a skateboarding accident, and was adjusting to life in a new place, having moved to Illinois to take care of family.