‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Pregnant at 54

Trina McGee is expecting her fourth child at 54.

The “Boy Meets World” actress announced the news on Instagram with a message set to the song "Baby Love" by the Supremes.

She wrote, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."

McGee added in the caption, “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

In another photo, McGee showed off her growing belly in a long skirt and crop top. A follower commented, “The bump! 😍" and Trina replied, “Yup.”

Trina has been married to Marcello Thedford for 16 years. People magazine reports she met the actor-director while filming “Daylight” 28 years ago. This is their first child together.