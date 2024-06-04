Celebrity News June 04, 2024
‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Pregnant at 54
Trina McGee is expecting her fourth child at 54.
The “Boy Meets World” actress announced the news on Instagram with a message set to the song "Baby Love" by the Supremes.
She wrote, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."
McGee added in the caption, “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”
In another photo, McGee showed off her growing belly in a long skirt and crop top. A follower commented, “The bump! 😍" and Trina replied, “Yup.”
Trina has been married to Marcello Thedford for 16 years. People magazine reports she met the actor-director while filming “Daylight” 28 years ago. This is their first child together.
McGee is the mother of three adult children, Langston and Ramia from her marriage to Courtland Davis, and another child from a previous relationship.