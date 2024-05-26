Getty Images

The same Cannes security guard whose terse exchange with Kelly Rowland went viral has struck again — this time doing battle with Dominican actress Massiel Taveras.

In new footage, the guard is seen brusquely moving Taveras, 39, along the Palais des Festivals staircase, People magazine reports.

Getty Images

Taveras, who was wearing a dress with a remarkably long train — adorned with an image of Jesus Christ — is hustled along by the guard, who even seems to try to block photos.

Taveras, who was attending the premiere of the French film "The Count of Monte Cristo," shoves the guard in the end.

Taveras spoke out Sunday about the clash, saying in an Instagram Story, "We need respect."

Rowland explained what happened in her case to The AP while attending amfAR's Cannes Gala on Thursday, saying "The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it."

Getty Images

"And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off," she said. "I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground."