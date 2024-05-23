Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Kathryn Dennis had a total meltdown in the back of a police car during her DUI arrest on Monday.

She was taken into custody following a three-car collision in Goose Creek, South Carolina. According to papers obtained by TMZ, police officers thought she was impaired, describing her as having "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person."

After she completed a field sobriety test, police cuffed her and placed her in the back seat of a car. She told authorities, “You all are ruining my life and my kids’ — thanks for nothing.”

Kathryn, who shares children Kensington and Saint with ex Thomas Ravenel, later added, “It is really messed up for you guys to just take people in, though, because it could really affect their children’s lives. I don’t give a f**k about my life, just my kids. I don’t deserve to be here at all.”

She accused them of treating her like an “animal,” and when an officer buckled her seat belt, she asked, “Why are you so close to me?” As he backed away, she yelled, “You are disgusting, you are gross, don’t touch me like that.”

The reality star broke down when she realized they were taking the dog she had with her to a shelter.

She yelled, “Don’t take my dog! No!” before sobbing, and saying, “I want my puppy. Please let me have my puppy. He can’t go to the animal shelter — what do you mean? I will sue the sh*t out of you. I want my dog. He means everything to me.”

Dennis later demanded they take her to jail, where she would stay until her release when she could “get my dog and leave and sue the sh*t out of you.”