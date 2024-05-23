Chris Hemsworth Jokes He’s ‘Third- or Fourth-Best' Chris in Hollywood (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Did he ever dream of this when he was starting out?

He said, “It's always this sort of weird combination of… the dream as big as it can get and then the fear. It is about keeping the two in check and… they both have a place, and that fear would push me at times and… my purpose would pull me.

Standing on Hollywood Blvd., Chris recalled, “I definitely drove down this street on my way to auditions and thought, ‘Imagine one day...’ But it's interesting what I feel now, which I don’t think I was aware of then, which is just this profound sense of gratitude and thanks for the people that have helped me get here, and I share this with so many of my family and friends and colleagues.”

Mel asked him, “Are you really the second-best Chris or the best Chris?”

He joked, “Oh, I'm probably the third- or fourth-… I'm a big fan of the other guys.”

Robert also wondered if his three kids with wife Elsa Pataky had any concept of what was happening today.

“Yeah, my daughter last night was like, ‘What are we doing tomorrow?’ and I said, ‘Ah, it's a star ceremony.’ She said, ‘I thought we're going to Six Flags?’ I said, ‘That’s the next day.’ She said, ‘Okay, cool.’”

He went on, “It keeps you grounded, and I think that they kind of have moments of, ‘Oh, cool, yeah. Awesome,’ and then it's back to normal life, as it should be.”

Hemsworth continued, “It is good to have them here…. It means so much to have them be a part of this experience, and one day we can all look back on it and have a chuckle, have a laugh, and enjoy the moment.”

Watch his ceremony speech below!