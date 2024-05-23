Warner Bros.

Fans, rejoice — the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” trailer is here!

The highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1988 comedy “Beetlejuice,” reunites castmates Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz.

The trailer reveals the Deetz family is back in Winter River, where Lydia tells her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega), “When I was a teenager, a trickster demon terrorized our entire family and tried to force me to marry him.”

Lydia thought he was gone for good until Astrid discovered a flyer with the name Betelgeuse in the attic.

Astrid asks, “Who is Beetlejuice?” and Lydia begs her “Don’t ever say that name,” warning her that if she says it three times, he will appear. The rebellious teen keeps going until it is too late.

Before they know it, Beetlejuice stands before them, declaring, “The Juice is loose,” and tells Lydia, “I’m going to make you so happy.”

Chaos ensues and fans get a look at some of the other stars joining the cast, including Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.