Sadie Bones to Debut ‘If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing’ at Bentonville Film Festival

Kevin Corrigan’s daughter Sadie Bones, 19, is bringing her debut film “If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing” to Geena Davis’ 10th Annual Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas!

The teen wrote and directed the drama about Sydnie (Aitana Doyle), a pregnant 17-year-old, struggling to choose between settling down with her high school boyfriend, who is the baby’s father, and chasing her dreams with the lead singer of a band.

Bones’ dad Kevin, known for roles in “The Departed,” “Pineapple Express,” and more, also makes a cameo as Dr. Jones.

Watch the trailer!