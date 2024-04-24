Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s West Hollywood home was burglarized in broad daylight.

In video obtained by TMZ, Kyle was by Farrah’s side as she spoke to police.

According to the outlet, Farrah was not home when the robbery happened at around 1 p.m. While she wasn’t there to witness it, it has reportedly left her “shaken.”

As for how the robbers got access to the home, they were able to force their way in through a door.

Once they got inside, they cut the WiFi completely to try and disable the surveillance system.

The burglars were able to escape with Farrah’s expensive handbags and jewelry.

The police are currently investigating, but no arrests have been made.