“Legends of Tomorrow” actress Caity Lotz, 37, is pregnant!

Days ago, Lotz announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Kyle Schmid.

Alongside a series of photos, Lotz wrote on Instagram, “Gaining weight for the role of a lifetime 🤰🏼🥰 👋.”

In his own post, Kyle gushed, “Never would have thought the woman of my dreams could have become anymore beautiful. Your glow, your shine, you’re going to be the best mom in the world.”



He added, “I can’t wait to be a proud poppa. What a whirlwind of a year!”

On Tuesday, Caity posted a pic of her growing baby bump, writing, “Now that I’m (hopefully) past all the nausea and extreme fatigue, I’m loving being pregnant!”

The news comes a year after the pair tied the knot in Colombia.

Baby news aside, it was recently announced that Kyle has been cast in “NCIS: Origins,” playing a young Mike Franks.