‘90 Day’: Miss Debbie & Momma Debbie’s Nasty Fight at Tell-All (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from the “90 Day: The Single Life” tell-all.

In a heated moment, Miss Debbie and Momma Debbie get into a nasty fight backstage!

At one point, Miss Debbie calls out Momma Debbie for her involvement in her son’s affairs, saying, “No wonder they wanted you out of the house.”

Miss Debbie adds, ‘You’re very destructive and demanding.”

Momma Debbie responds, “Don’t you dare talk about my family. You have no right to talk about my family.”

Miss Debbie argues, “Then get your name out of your mouth.”