‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Penelope & Colin’s Romance

Netflix

Check out the new trailer for the highly anticipated third season of “Bridgerton.”

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton take center stage in the trailer since their characters Penelope and Colin’s friendship is seemingly tested while she looks for a husband.

In the trailer, Colin asks his mother, “Do you think the best foundation for love is friendship?”

His mom responds, “It is rare, but you must follow your heart.”

The trailer ends with Colin comes face-to-face with Penelope, seemingly wanting to tell her something.

It definitely looks like their characters’ relationship with evolve from friends to lovers!

The season will be split up into two parts, with the first four episodes premiering May 16 on Netflix. The second half will premiere June 13.

“Extra’s’ Mona Kosar Abdi recently spoke with Nicola, who dished on the upcoming season.

Of Lady Whistledown's future, Coughlan shared, “She’s back at it. At one point, you know, she was going to give up last season. She’s absolutely not given up. She’s getting herself in trouble like she always does.”