Getty Images

Actor Oliver Hudson is opening up on his past indiscretions.

During an episode of his “Sibling Reverly” podcast, Hudson admitted that he wasn’t always honest in his relationship with wife Erinn Bartlett.

In a chat with Robyn Lively, he said, “When I got engaged, something happened psychologically, and I spiraled. I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy.”

Olivier popped the question to Erinn in 2004.

“I never got caught,” Oliver went on. “I told her everything because I couldn’t live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight. I was crying, like… ‘Who am I?’ I told her everything.”

Erinn stood by his side, and they tied the knot in 2006. They later welcomed three children, Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 14, and Rio, 10.

Oliver showed his appreciation to Erinn, calling her “an amazing woman.”

Despite his past mistakes, Hudson doesn’t want to live in regret.

He explained, “Regret is an interesting word. I'm not sure I have many regrets because if I didn't, it was a choice that I made, whether it was a positive one or a negative one. I've made some horrible, horrible choices in my life just generally. You would think I regret doing that, but I don't know where or who I would be if I didn't make that choice."

Oliver’s famous mom Goldie Hawn “played a big part” in helping him move on with life. He pointed out, “Where it's about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action. Even though it might seem extreme, let's dig in a little bit into why and looking at the whole person rather than this one affliction. Because I'm a good man, no doubt. I'm not malicious."

“I was going through whatever I was going through, and we were able to sort of therapy and do all of it and get through it," he elaborated. "And honestly, if that didn't happen I don't know what kind of person I would be. So, do I regret it? I mean no, I guess not. I regret causing pain. I don't want to cause anyone any pain."

Robyn praised Oliver for growing as a person, saying, “You became a different person because of that experience.”