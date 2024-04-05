Sonequa Martin-Green on Why Travis Kelce Invested in Indie Film (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sonequa Martin-Green and Wilson Cruz are dishing on the epic fifth and final season of “Star Trek: Discovery."

“Extra” spoke with Sonequa and Wilson, who are confident that fans will be happy!

Sonequa commented, “It was such a big endeavor, Season 5.”

Wilson added, “The season is epic in scope. We go big. We didn’t even know it was the last season.”

The cast had already completed filming when it was announced Season 5 was to be Discovery’s final mission, so they had to return to set to shoot a new ending fit for a series finale.

"We're able to put a bow on it," Sonequa said, while Wilson agreed, “It’s a very satisfying season.”

Even more satisfying is "Discovery's" proud legacy of diversity. Wilson reflected, "When you talk about this show, we had our first female Black captain. We also have the first gay couple. We have the first nonbinary character, the first trans character in 'Star Trek' franchise history."

Next, Sonequa's back on Earth teaming up with Travis Kelce, who co-produced her new military dramedy “My Dead Friend Zoe.”

She noted, “I found out after we shot that he was one of the original financiers, and it was because he mentioned to his team — hopefully I'm not telling too much, Travis... but it's a good thing — he told his team, ‘I want to support veterans.’"

All the attention that Travis brings is not lost on Sonequa. She said, “Let’s be real, it does bring more eyes to it, and this movie was [made] to save lives.”