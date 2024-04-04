Getty Images

Last week on “The Masked Singer,” “Extra’s” own Billy Bush was un-masked as Sir Lion after an epic battle with the Lizard.

Billy spoke with Sisqó, who was unmasked as the Lizard last night.

When Billy joked about being “robbed” in their battle round, Sisqó praised his costume, adding, “I had no idea that was you, though, Billy. I didn’t know you did a little bit of singing.”

Billy commented, “That audience loved that Lizard, though.”

Sisqó noted that he was “moving around pretty fast” in the Lizard costume.

Sisqó recently set the record straight on rumors he dated Beyoncé, denying a past fling.

Referencing Beyoncé’s husband JAY-Z, he said, “You gotta think to yourself, 6'4" you gotta deal with… JAY-Z standing right there. We’ve been on a couple of shows before. We’ve met before, so I didn't think I needed no smoke with JAY-Z.”

Sisqó is not only competing on “The Masked Singer,” he also has new music with his album “Exodus.”

Of the meaning behind the title, Sisqó quipped, “I’m leaving everything old behind, except for my chain. No, I’m just joking.”

He emphasized, “I do the best that I can do with every project to make sure that it sounds completely different than the last project.”

One of Sisqó’s best-known hits is “Thong Song.”