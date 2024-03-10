Oscars 2024 — The Complete Winners List!

Getty Images

The complete list of 2024 Oscar winners and nominees:

Best Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall” “Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best Actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamati, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” WINNER

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best Original Screenplay“

"Anatomy of a Fall” WINNER

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“American Fiction” WINNER

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside,” “Flaming Hot”

“I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away,” “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For,” “Barbie”

Best Original Score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best Animated Feature

“The Boy and the Heron” WINNER

“Elemental” “Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best Documentary Feature

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

Best International Feature

"Io Capitano" Italy

"Perfect Days" Japan

"Society of the Snow" Spain

"The Teachers' Lounge" Germany

"The Zone of Interest" United Kingdom WINNER

Best Cinematography

"El Conde"

“Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Maestro"

“Oppenheimer"

“Poor Things"

Best Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall"

“The Holdovers"

“Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Oppenheimer"

“Poor Things"

Best Costume Design

“Barbie"

“Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Napoleon"

“Oppenheimer"

“Poor Things" WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Golda"

“Maestro"

“Oppenheimer"

“Poor Things" WINNER

“Society of the Snow"

Best Production Design

"Barbie”

"Killers of the Flower Moon”

"Napoleon”

"Oppenheimer”

"Poor Things” WINNER

Best Sound

"The Creator"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best Visual Effects

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One" WINNER

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

Best Documentary Short

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island in Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Best Animated Short

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" WINNER