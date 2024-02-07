Win It! Tickets to Wu-Tang Clan’s Las Vegas Residency

Las Vegas is the place to be for the Super Bowl, and the city has plenty of ways to tail gate and stay entertained before and after the big game.

The Wu-Tang Clan will kick off their residency at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas over the weekend, with shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also catch Maluma at the Virgin Hotels on Thursday night for an exclusive show for SiriusXM and Pandora subscribers.

Looking for food and fun? Check out Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate at The Linq Promenade or head downtown for five blocks of dining and entertainment at the Fremont Street Experience.

Serious football fanatics can head to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for the ultimate Super Bowl Experience, where they can get autographs from their favorite players, participate in drills and get an up-close look at the Lombardi Trophy.

