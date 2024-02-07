Landon Barker & Charli D’Amelio Split

Getty Images

Landon Barker, 20, and Charli D’Amelio, 19, are going their separate ways after more than a year of dating.

Landon took to Instagram Stories to announce the news on Wednesday. He wrote, “Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves.”

Barker continued, “We are friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!”

Landon, the son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, was first linked to TikTok star Charli in June 2022. They went Instagram official that July.

He even appeared on her family’s reality series “The D’Amelio Show.”

Charli told “Extra” back in September 2022 it was “super awkward” to film with Landon, saying, “It was still very new at that point.”

Eventually they became “a lot more comfortable with each other” in front the cameras!

Landon’s dad is married to Kourtney Kardashian, and Charli opened up about what it is like having the famous Kardashians as part of the D’Amelios’ lives.

Charli said, “They’ve been nothing but nice to us. And you know, obviously with Landon, I’ve been able to spend more time with his family as well as him with my family, and you know, it’s definitely like a mutual... it’s not a comparable thing because, you know, we’re all doing the same things and we’re all succeeding in our own ways… Always happy for everything that they accomplish and, you know, that’s cool.”

She also had nice things to say about Kourtney, saying, “She’s been super, super sweet to me and… it feels very nice to hear from her.”

During an episode of “The D’Amelio Show” that aired in October, it was revealed that Charli and Landon had briefly split in May 2023.