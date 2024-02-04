Why Paris Jackson Covered All Her Tattoos at the Grammys (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Paris Jackson chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert as she hit the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys.

She dished on her new music, revealing why she chose to cover up all her tattoos for her Grammys look.

Paris, who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, said of her music, “I love that it's fun and loud. I still stick with kind of the same folk poetry lyrics, but the production route I'm taking with Linda Perry is, like, very Linda Perry — loud and fun.”

She added, “I like seeing the audience who's never heard my music before all synchronized head-bang — it's fun.”

Jackson said she covered “every single one” of her tattoos for the award show because she “wanted to give this Celine dress its own moments.”

The star explained, “I love my piercings, my tattoos, all the body-mod stuf, but sometimes it can distract from the art.”