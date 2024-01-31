Larry David on Why ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Is Ending with Season 12 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It is the end of an era, with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” coming to a conclusion after 12 seasons.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Megan Ryte spoke with the show’s creator and star Larry David, who opened up about how he was feeling.

He commented, “I feel like I probably should’ve gone out to dinner.”

Billy also asked about rumors that HBO begged Larry to do another season!

"We always hear different stories," he said. "One I heard was that they begged you to do another season and you said, 'The way this one ends, I can't do television again.' Is that even remotely possible?"

Larry joked, “I’m very susceptible to a beg, okay? I can tell you there wasn't a beg... There was no begging."

There are big guest stars this season, including Ted Danson and Vince Vaughn, but don’t ask Larry to name everyone who has been on the show. He quipped, “First of all, what do you think, I remember every single episode?”

David did name Julie Bowen, Tracy Ullman, and Jon Hamm as some memorable guests.

When asked if there was ever a topic that he wanted to do that show producers opposed, Larry said, “I don’t think so. There’s nothing gnawing at me.”

If “Curb Your Enthusiasm” were to go on, could we see an “Extra” special guest?

David answered, “I think you’re out of luck, Mr. Bush.”

He explained, “There's a lot of factors that go into something like that. First of all, there isn't any [thirteenth season], so let's not even go there. It's not even a hypothetical.”