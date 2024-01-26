Gordon Ramsay on His Wild Kitchen Antics: 'Just Passionate' (Exclusive)

FOX

The king of the kitchen Gordon Ramsay is back for another season of "Next Level Chef," with higher stakes and even more elevated dishes!

When "Extra's" Melvin Robert confessed he was nervous to meet Ramsay after seeing him on TV, the famed chef insisted, “I'm just passionate… I want it right. I want them looking good. I want them coming across brilliantly and this is a moment in history for these kids and so I take it very seriously.”

Gordon also dished on “Next Level Chef,” teasing, “Season 3 for me is super competitive. This show now has become sort of a worldwide phenomenon… The viewers’ expectations are high.”

Dishing on the contestants, he shared, “We’ve got those three crossover generations. You've got the social media chefs and then you've got the professional chefs and amateurs in the same arena all grabbing ingredients from that platform and then elevating that dish within 45 minutes.”

The winner walks away with $250,000 and a one-year mentorship with celebrity chefs Nyesha Arrington, Richard Blais and Ramsay.

Gordon said having those pros “on speed dial” was “a prize like no other.”