Award Shows January 07, 2024

Pedro Pascal Reveals Why His Arm Was in a Sling at the Golden Globes

“The Mandalorian” actor Pedro Pascal, 48, hit the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes with his arm in a sling.

The action star paired the black medical device with a black turtleneck with white yarn designs and black pants.

What happened? According to People magazine, he told reporters that he “fell.”

Pedro was up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his work as Joe Miller in “The Last of Us.” Pascal lost at the ceremony to “Succession’s” Kieran Culkin, who playfully roasted him from the stage.

