Kelsey Grammer Hints at ‘Cheers’ Romantic Reunion in 'Frasier' Reboot (Exclusive)

Paramount+

Kelsey Grammer is back as Frasier Crane after 20 years in a new reboot of the classic series “Frasier”!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert recently spoke with Kelsey about stepping back into the role, and how Frasier has changed.

While Kelsey said he feels like he “never left” the role, he noted that his character has evolved.

Grammer pointed out that they still wanted to keep the core qualities of Frasier, just making him “a little wiser, a little more seasoned, less frenetic, but still caring.” He emphasized, “It’s always been about love for him.”

The reboot focuses on Frasier’s evolution as a parent. Grammer shared, “Yes, the original idea for the show was always to get him in a mirrored relationship with my son, as I was with my father in the previous show. That was always one of the foundational pieces we had in mind.”

Kelsey raved about his co-star Jack Cutmore-Scott, who plays Frasier’s son Freddie, calling him “delightful.” He added, “We resemble one another enough to believe that he is my kid. He’s captured something about the mannerisms and everything else.”

Speaking of love, since Frasier finds himself back in Boston, could there be a possible romantic reunion with a past “Cheers” favorite?

Kelsey answered, “The bar is closed, apparently!”

Without saying too much, he also teased, “There may be a character that we would see.”