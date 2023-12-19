Celebrity News December 19, 2023
Singer Ally Brooke Engaged to BF Will Bracey
Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke is ready for forever with her boyfriend Will Bracey!
On Monday, Will popped the question to Ally after eight years of dating at a private art gallery in New York City.
Brooke told People magazine, “It is the best day of my life. It’s wonderful, truly wonderful. I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock.”
Will proposed in New York City since it plays a special part in their relationship. He shared, “I’ve been planning it all year, and New York was always our city — it’s where we fell in love. And who’s not a fan of Christmastime in New York?”
Of the custom diamond sparkler, Ally gushed, “Oh, my goodness, it was beautiful. I was awe-struck. It fits like a glove, and it looks so beautiful on me. I’m just… I’m at a loss for words. I’m still in shock!”
In 2015, the couple met when he was a tour manager for the girl group.
Brooke shared, “I knew the moment that I…truly, when I saw him, I fell in love with him, but I knew about a year in that he was the one for me.”
Will noted, “She’s easy to love.”
As for their future together as a married couple, Ally said, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Will and just share the beautiful memories that we will create together as one. That is wonderful and very special to me.”