Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke is ready for forever with her boyfriend Will Bracey!

On Monday, Will popped the question to Ally after eight years of dating at a private art gallery in New York City.

Brooke told People magazine, “It is the best day of my life. It’s wonderful, truly wonderful. I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock.”

Will proposed in New York City since it plays a special part in their relationship. He shared, “I’ve been planning it all year, and New York was always our city — it’s where we fell in love. And who’s not a fan of Christmastime in New York?”

Of the custom diamond sparkler, Ally gushed, “Oh, my goodness, it was beautiful. I was awe-struck. It fits like a glove, and it looks so beautiful on me. I’m just… I’m at a loss for words. I’m still in shock!”

In 2015, the couple met when he was a tour manager for the girl group.

Brooke shared, “I knew the moment that I…truly, when I saw him, I fell in love with him, but I knew about a year in that he was the one for me.”

Will noted, “She’s easy to love.”