Award Shows December 11, 2023

Golden Globe Nominations 2024: How to Watch the Livestream

Movie and TV fans can watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards nominations live!

The big announcement will take place at 5 a.m. PT/18 a.m. ET on December 11.

Check out the livestream here to see Cedric "The Entertainer" and Wilmer Valderrama reveal who is in the running this year. Additional categories will be unveiled on "CBS Mornings" too.

The 2024 Golden Globes ceremony will take place Jan. 7, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS.

