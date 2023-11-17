Julie Bowen & Life Cereal Want Your Parenting Hacks!

As a star mom of three, Julie Bowen knows a thing or two about parenting.

Now, she’s partnering with Life Cereal to search for the best tips and tricks for caregivers with their national hotline.

Parents can share their hacks — and even hear from Julie herself — by calling Life’s “if you know you know” number: 1-855-443-9595.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Bowen, who confessed she could use some help navigating life with teenagers.

“Three teenage boys is a whole new experience,” Julie said. “It's a whole new world. I will definitely be looking for advice.”

Bowen also joked about being a “de facto mom” to her “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland, who recently married Wells Adams.

“I just saw Sarah Hyland twice last week and was like, ‘Where's my baby? What are you all skinny and unpregnant for? Go get me a baby.’ I'm basically a de facto mom.”

Melvin also had to ask about their newly single co-star Sofía Vergara.