TLC

Clayton and Anali’s relationship is called into question on this week’s “90 Day Fiancé”!

The couple meets up with his sister for dinner and it is cringeworthy, to say the least. Watch the exclusive clip below!

The sister tells them, “Just to be blunt… how do I know that she’s not just here for a green card?”

Clayton translates for Anali, who is from Peru, and she responds, “Had I only wanted that, it wouldn’t have been so hard to leave my family.”

Clayton adds, “I can’t imagine her faking something like that for two and a half years.”

The stone-faced sister replies, “I can,” insisting, “People do it all the time.” She tells them sarcastically, “Well, this was fun.”

Clayton takes a swipe, asking her, “Had enough to drink?” as the sister tells him, “No.”

When he tries to ask what she’s concerned about, she tells him she’s over it and to “get married,” before rushing out saying, “I’m about to cry.”

In a confessional, the sister says that she’s worried Clayton is “blinded by love” and might have missed some red flags.