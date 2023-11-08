Shania Twain Crew Members Hospitalized After Bus Tour Accident

Getty

On Wednesday, crew members for Shania Twain were hospitalized after being involved in a bus accident.

Twain’s management team confirmed the collision, telling “Extra,” “One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain — Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon. Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

The statement went on, “We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

Shania was not on the bus and is uninjured.

Twain has been on her “Queen of Me” tour since April. Twain’s last concert was on Tuesday at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. She is scheduled to take the stage at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on Thursday.