Sofía Valdés’ Musical Mission for ‘Silvia’

Olivia Parker and Parker Hao

Sofía Valdés has released her most personal and acclaimed music yet with her new EP “Silvia,” named after her great-grandmother, a famed singer from her native Panama.

Valdés has “created some of the most exciting and unique music of the year,” according to “Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler.

She has also used exciting visuals to complement her music. Her newest video for “Silvia” even features a horse as her co-star.

Adam spoke with Sofía about her new music, working with horses, and more.