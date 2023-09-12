Hank Williams Jr. Marries Fiancée Brandi Just Months After Engagement

Getty Images

Country singer Hank Williams Jr., 74, and his fiancée Brandi are officially husband and wife!

Over the weekend, the pair tied the knot in Alabama. His official Facebook shared, “Please congratulate Mr. And Mrs. Hank Williams Jr! Hank and Brandi were married on Sept 9, 2023 at Enon Baptist Church in Banks, Alabama in front of a small group of family and friends."

The news comes just months after he popped the question on Mother’s Day.

Before things got serious between them, the two had been “friends since 2003.”

Hank made it Instagram official in January. Alongside a pic of their hunting trip, he wrote on Instagram, “Sweethearts, Hank & Brandi.”

In July, their engagement was announced on "The Pure Hank Radio Show's" Facebook account. The post read, “The newly engaged outlaw country music and southern rock legend Hank Williams, Jr. alongside his beautiful and lovely fiancé Brandi.”

Hank was previously married to Mary Jane Thomas for 32 years. She died in March 2022 from surgery complications.