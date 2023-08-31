Celeb Chef Bobby Flay’s Favorite Simple Summer Dish

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Bobby Flay and the acclaimed chefs from “Bobby Flay’s Triple Threat,” Tiffany, Brooke and Michael, to talk about the show and get the scoop on a perfect dish for summer.

On “Triple Threat,” which airs Tuesdays on the Food Network, Bobby pits his titans against top tier chefs in a three-round food fight. Flay told Robert, “I have complete confidence in their competitive skills. They are so tough to beat. I want to keep them on their toes. I want to bring in people who can really cook.”

