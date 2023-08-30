‘Gold Rush’ Season 14 Will Be Full of High Stakes for Parker, Tony & Rick

In a new trailer for the 14th season, Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets rock suits before rolling up their sleeves in the search for gold. The end of the trailer also features Rick Ness’ return to gold mining.

According to a press release for the new season, Parker is “at a crossroads” since he has to decide “whether to play it safe or scale back his operation or risk it all on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” While Rick is looking for “redemption,” Tony “wants to surpass his best-ever 5,300-ounce gold haul.”