Celeb Chef Katie Lee Biegel Uncorks a New Low-Calorie Wine

Instagram

Celebrity chef Katie Lee Biegel is a very busy working mom… who just launched a new low-calorie wine!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with the star to talk about juggling her career with life at home with husband Ryan and their daughter Iris, who is nearly 3.

She told Melvin, “Truth is, it is messy and it is the messy moments that are actually the best.”

Robert mentioned how challenging it can be, and Biegel agreed, saying, “Challenging being the operative word.”

As for how motherhood has changed her, Katie said, “I feel like there is life before your kids and after, and you kind of forget. Everything is about my daughter now.”

Robert also wondered what she’s been cooking up this summer. Biegel shared, “I actually just finished making a recipe for grilled shrimp. I did a whole bunch of herbs, Dijon mustard, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, marinated the shrimp quickly in that, and then put it on the grill. It was perfect.”

Katie no doubt washed it down with one of her Kind of Wild Wines.