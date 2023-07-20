Getty Images

Jenna Lyons, a new castmate on the “Real Housewives of New York,” is opening up about her genetic disorder.

The former J. Crew president stopped by “The View,” where she opened up about having fake hair, teeth, and lashes due to the condition incontinentia pigmenti.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the diagnosis “is an inherited (genetic) condition that affects the skin and other systems in the body” and can affect hair, teeth, eyes, fingernails, and toenails.

Lyons explained, “All my teeth are fake. I paid a lot of money for them. My hair is also pretty fake. I can take it off. It’s like a hat. It’s not a wig. My eye lashes are fake. I have no eyebrows and I also have scars all over my skin.”

She added, “I was really conscious. It’s one of the reasons I went into fashion. I wanted to look better. I was constantly trying to find ways to fit in.”

The condition also inspired her to develop her own line of fake eyelashes called Love Seen.

“When I was doing a lot of red carpets, I kept trying to find eyelashes that looked good and they were just huge on me. I couldn’t wear them,” she said.

The star said, “I couldn’t find what I wanted, so I created a line of lashes that aren’t as over-the-top.”

“Extra” caught up with Jenna at the “RHONY” premiere where she talked about her ta line: “My lashes may be fake, but I definitely keep it real.”

Lyons confessed, “I was shocked at how real… to the point, like, I couldn’t believe that, like, some of the things that came out of my mouth on camera. I was shocked.”

Without mentioning her disorder, Jenna added, “My lashes are definitely not real, or my hair or my teeth.”